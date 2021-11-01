Quantcast
Looking for a job? Be careful! BBB study finds job scams increased during pandemic  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 1, 2021

Employment scams are on the rise according to a new study from the Better Business Bureau. BBB warns job seekers to verify employment offers to avoid illegal jobs, identity theft, and fake checks. The in-depth investigative study, Job Scams, details the many forms of employment fraud that millions are exposed to annually.  BBB estimates that some 14 million ...

