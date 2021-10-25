Quantcast
Optimist Hall Welcomes Paradiso Plant Shop  (access required)

Paradiso Plant Shop to bring plants of all sizes and variations to the hall 

By: Staff Report October 25, 2021

White Point Partners, Paces Properties, and Bridger Properties are thrilled to announce that Paradiso Plant Shop will be setting up shop within Optimist Hall in time for the holiday season. The shop will officially open to the public on Friday, October 1, 2021.  From the owners behind Optimist Hall’s Archer Paper Goods and Collier Candy Company, ...

