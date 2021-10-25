Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Novak / NOVAK: Welcome Interview Requests, Then Decide  (access required)

NOVAK: Welcome Interview Requests, Then Decide  (access required)

By: Lindsey Novak October 25, 2021

        Q: A company called me to schedule a job interview, so I agreed to it without thinking. I later researched the company and decided I do not want to work there. How do I politely cancel the interview without giving the real reason? I don't want to chance being placed on ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo