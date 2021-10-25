Quantcast
National Land Realty Sees 155% Jump in Rural Land Sales This Year  (access required)

By: Staff Report October 25, 2021

National Land Realty has announced that for the first half of 2021, the company saw a 155.53% increase in land sales as compared to the same period last year.  From January 1 to June 30, 2021, National Land Realty sold $678,166,278 worth of land, compared to $265,389,196 in the same timeframe in 2020.  “National Land Realty is currently ...

