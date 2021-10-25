Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Home Affordability Slips Again For Average Workers Across U.S. In Third Quarter Amid Ongoing Price Runup  (access required)

Home Affordability Slips Again For Average Workers Across U.S. In Third Quarter Amid Ongoing Price Runup  (access required)

National Median Home Price Rises 18 Percent to Another New High 

By: Staff Report October 25, 2021

ATTOM has released its third-quarter 2021 U.S. Home Affordability Report, showing that median-priced single-family homes are less affordable in the third quarter compared to historical averages in 75 percent of counties across the nation with enough data to analyze. That is up from 56 percent of counties in the third quarter of 2020, to the highest ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo