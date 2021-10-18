Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Tappable Equity Rises $1 Trillion in Q2 2021 Alone to Hit All-Time High of $9.1 Trillion  (access required)

Tappable Equity Rises $1 Trillion in Q2 2021 Alone to Hit All-Time High of $9.1 Trillion  (access required)

By: Staff Report October 18, 2021

The Data & Analytics division of Black Knight, Inc. Has released its latest Mortgage Monitor Report. With full Q2 data in and analyzed, this month's report looks at incredible growth in the nation's levels of tappable equity -- the amount available for homeowners with mortgages to borrow against while still retaining at least 20% equity in their homes. According to Black ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo