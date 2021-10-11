National multifamily developer zom living delivers first residential development in charlotte  

ZOM Living continues to deliver high-quality multifamily assets in growing cities as it delivers its first project in Charlotte, North Carolina. Hazel SouthPark is a luxury mixed-use, midrise development with 203 apartment homes in Charlotte’s most sophisticated and desirable neighborhood SouthPark. Since opening, the property has attracted working professionals, young families and empty nesters seeking luxury apartment living with 50% of the units already leased.

ZOM Living’s Hazel SouthPark offers a vast range of living options including townhomes, generous flats, and walkup-style homes, with units ranging from 586 to 2,718 square feet. The property also includes 14,000 square feet of street level retail space, 9,400 square feet of amenities and an attached parking garage.

“This is an exciting project for us because Hazel is bringing lifestyle living to Charlotte’s popular SouthPark neighborhood, helping to meet the demand for upscale, highly amenitized rentals,” said Darryl Hemminger, Senior Vice President of ZOM Living. “We continue to expand our footprint in the Southeast region and strengthen our national portfolio in cities fueled by population and employment growth with Charlotte marking our latest delivery.”

The newly opened community features upscale amenities including a rooftop pool with poolside cabanas, an indoor/outdoor rooftop lounge, al-fresco dining room, outdoor gas grills and billiards tables, 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness studio, onsite massage room, yoga studio, coffee bar, and pet spa with wash stations. All street level retail has been leased and will include restaurants, fitness concepts, a spa, and more.

Units at Hazel SouthPark range from studios to one, two and three bedrooms and feature gourmet kitchens equipped with Liebherr refrigerators with bioFresh technology, spacious closets, oversized terraces, marble counter tops, built-in wet bars, and frameless, glass front showers with inbuilt soaking tubs. Rental rates at the property range from $1,475 to $7,900, with an average rental rate of $3,108 per door.

Smart home features include electric car charging stations, EcoBee thermostats with voice control technology, Brilliant home technology, and keyless electronic entry locks. Additionally, the community is located adjacent to the SouthPark Mall, which features over 150 shops, eateries and service retailers that represent some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment in the area.

Hazel SouthPark was designed by architecture firm Cline Design and the general contractor that oversaw the project’s construction is CBG Building Company.