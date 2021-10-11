Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: The Curse of the Million-Dollar Franchise  (access required)

ENNICO: The Curse of the Million-Dollar Franchise  (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico October 11, 2021

        "About 10 years ago, I bought a franchise that provides an essential service for building contractors.         "Because the franchise was new, I was able to cut a terrific deal for a large territory in my state. I'm paying only a flat royalty fee each month, not a percentage of my gross ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo