Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Realtors® continue to help consumers navigate the challenges of buying a home  (access required)

Realtors® continue to help consumers navigate the challenges of buying a home  (access required)

By: Staff Report October 4, 2021

Residential home sales across the 16-county Charlotte region were steady in August 2021, according to data from Canopy MLS and rose 3.5 percent year-over-year as 5,356 homes sold compared to sales in August a year ago. Closed sales, which reflect single-family, condo and townhome data only, increased 3.2 percent month-over-month compared to sales in July 2021. Pending sales, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo