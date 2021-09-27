Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Study Reveals 52% of SMBS Say They Were Not Impacted by Covid but Only 25% Feel in Control  (access required)

Study Reveals 52% of SMBS Say They Were Not Impacted by Covid but Only 25% Feel in Control  (access required)

By: Staff Report September 27, 2021

52% of 1,385 small business owners across the U.S. and Canada say they were not impacted by COVID according to a study released today by Cargo and their research partner Phase 5. However, the study, which focuses on trends regarding technology devices among small- and medium-businesses (SMBs), found that only 25% of them feel they are in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo