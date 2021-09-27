Quantcast
ENNICO: When Can Landlords ‘Unreasonably Withhold’ Consent? (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico September 27, 2021

"I am a small landlord who owns several commercial buildings. "One of my tenants -- who runs a small retail store -- is looking to sell his business and retire. There are several years left to go on his lease, and because he's such a good tenant, the rent is somewhat below market for this area. "The ...

