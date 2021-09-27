Quantcast
Demand for Vacation Homes Fell for Second Consecutive Month in July  (access required)

By: Staff Report September 27, 2021

Demand for second homes fell 21% year over year in July, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. This marks the second consecutive month of annual declines in mortgage-purchase locks, following 13 months of surging activity in second-home purchases.  Demand for primary home purchases fell by 4% year over year in July. ...

