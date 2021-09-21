Quantcast
New Home Sales Fell 13.2% in July Relative to Last Year's Strong Figure, Zonda Reports

By: Staff Report September 21, 2021

Experts at Zonda have released the New Home Pending Sales Index (PSI) for July 2021. The New Home PSI shows pending sales flattened month-over-month but declined year-over-year. The index is a leading residential real estate indicator based on the number of new home sales contracts signed across the country.  -The New Home PSI came in at 137.7 for ...

