Home / Inside Tract / Family-Owned Bagel Shop, Women’s Boutique Join Waverly Lineup Bagel Boys and Leenie Rae set to open this fall  (access required)

By: Staff Report September 21, 2021

Bagel Boys and Leenie Rae are opening soon at Waverly, adding to the 90-acre mixed-use community’s comprehensive list of retail and services at the intersection of Providence and Ardrey Kell roads in South Charlotte.  Leenie Rae (978 square feet) offers excellent customer service, a curated inventory of highly sought-after ready-to-wear brands, fashionable jewelry and accessories, along ...

