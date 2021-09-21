Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: Your Clients Don’t Have Money: Should You Lower Your Fees? (access required)

ENNICO: Your Clients Don’t Have Money: Should You Lower Your Fees? (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico September 21, 2021

"I work in a service business where I bill by the hour. "Because I work out of my home and have no overhead, my fees are pretty reasonable. I try to price my services at about 80% of what my closest competitors charge, and I have had little trouble finding business at that level. "Recently, I've been ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo