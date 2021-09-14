Quantcast
“The Great Resignation ” – Pandemic fuels career shifting motives, study shows 66% of American workers are on the move  (access required)

By: Staff Report September 14, 2021

With the prospect of a post-pandemic world on the horizon, or what some are referring to as the "YOLO Economy," it's clear that employees have the upper hand over their employers these days and are seeking greater flexibility and balance. While many workers report struggling with burn out and return-to-office mandates, a new survey out ...

