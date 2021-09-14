Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Nonresidential Construction Spending Falls Again In June  (access required)

Nonresidential Construction Spending Falls Again In June  (access required)

By: Staff Report September 14, 2021

Demand for different types of construction continued to diverge in June as residential construction increased for the month and the year while nonresidential construction spending fell again, according to a new analysis of federal construction spending data the Associated General Contractors of America released today. Officials noted the nonresidential declines include a steep drop in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo