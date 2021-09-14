Myers & Chapman Lands Four Industrial Projects 

Full service construction company Myers & Chapman has landed four industrial projects totaling nearly 700,000 SF of speculative warehouse space and $32 million in contracts. The industrial surge of projects currently underway includes a lot of repeat business with existing clients and development partners:

295,000 SF at Velocity Park in Greer, SC (near BMW Test Track) for Childress Klein and Cullum Interest, Inc. This is the company’s 6 th project for Childress Klein’s industrial group and the second building in Velocity Park for them

Architect: MCA Architects (Greenville).

160,000 SF at Huntersville Business Park for Edgewater Capital/Alidade Capital

WGM Design (architect) and Cushman and Wakefield (construction oversight)

152,000 SF at Huntersville Business Park for Johnson Development Associates. The company’s first project for this developer and 10 th with Merriman Schmitt Architects.

60,000 SF at SilverPark North Building 3 for M. David Properties.

The company’s third project for this developer.

Architect: WGM Design

“We are excited to have these spec industrial projects underway for our clients in this red hot market sector, “ said Bo South, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Myers & Chapman. “Several had tenants before construction even began, underscoring the demand for industrial space in our region.”

Founded in 1953 by Brevard Myers and John Chapman, Myers & Chapman is a full service construction company offering preconstruction, construction management, design build and green & sustainable building services. Working primarily in the industrial, healthcare and office sectors, the company operates throughout the Carolinas and Southeast with unlimited licenses in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Georgia. To learn more, visit myers-chapman.com.