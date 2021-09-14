Quantcast
July Housing Report: New Listings Rise 6.5% Nationwide as More Smaller Homes Hit the Market  (access required)

By: Staff Report September 14, 2021

July housing trends show some good news for first time buyers. New listings grew on a yearly basis for the fourth month in a row as sellers added a higher number of smaller homes to the market, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Housing Report. Growth in the U.S. median listing price continued to moderate last month, ...

