Homebuying and Selling Sentiment Remain Polarized Amid Affordability and Supply Concerns (access required)

By: Staff Report September 14, 2021

The Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index® (HPSI) decreased 3.9 points to 75.8 in July, as consumers continue to report concerns related to high home prices and a lack of homes for sale. While all six components declined month over month, the "Good Time to Buy" and "Good Time to Sell" components once again produced the most notable results. On ...

