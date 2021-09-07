Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Opportunity Zone Redevelopment Areas Still Reaping Benefits Of National Home-price Boom In Second Quarter 2021  (access required)

Opportunity Zone Redevelopment Areas Still Reaping Benefits Of National Home-price Boom In Second Quarter 2021  (access required)

By: Staff Report September 7, 2021

ATTOM, curator of the nation’s premier property database, today released its second-quarter 2021 Opportunity Zones report analyzing qualified low-income zones established by Congress in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (see full methodology below). In this report, ATTOM looked at 5,236 zones across the United States with sufficient sales data to analyze, meaning they ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo