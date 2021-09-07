Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Construction Employment Lags Or Matches Pre-pandemic Level In 101 Metro Areas  (access required)

Construction Employment Lags Or Matches Pre-pandemic Level In 101 Metro Areas  (access required)

By: Staff Report September 7, 2021

Construction employment declined or stagnated in 101 metro areas between February 2020, the last month before the pandemic, and last month, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government employment data released today. Association officials said that labor shortages and supply chain problems were keeping many firms from adding workers in many ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo