Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / B+E brokers sale of Charlotte CaroMont Medical Group property for $2.2M (access required)

B+E brokers sale of Charlotte CaroMont Medical Group property for $2.2M (access required)

By: Staff Report September 7, 2021

B+E, the first brokerage and technology platform for net lease real estate, announced the sale of the CaroMont Medical Group, Inc. property located at 700 N. Main Street, Stanley, NC for $2,231,000.  The property is +/- 8,323 square feet and sits on +/- 2.07 acres of land. There are approximately +/- 8 Years remaining on the lease with 2% rent escalations every year.  “With healthcare continuing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo