Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Majority of Job Seekers Consider Changing Careers, CompTIA Study Finds  (access required)

Majority of Job Seekers Consider Changing Careers, CompTIA Study Finds  (access required)

By: Staff Report August 31, 2021

A majority of active job seekers have explored new employment options in a different career field, according to a new report from CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.  Among current job seekers (approximately 28% of the workforce), 60% said they have looked at new opportunities in a different career field in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo