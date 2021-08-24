Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Novak / NOVAK: Treated Like a Servant With High Salary  (access required)

NOVAK: Treated Like a Servant With High Salary  (access required)

By: Lindsey Novak August 24, 2021

         Q: I am a 40-year-old female employee whose boss treats me as an indentured servant. He assigns projects at all hours of the day and night, including weekends, and demands I do them immediately. I must work in the office, but he also calls me at home regarding work. I am ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo