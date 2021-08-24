Mack Walker Promoted to Senior Vice President, Director of Capital Markets at Deephaven 

Mack Walker has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Director of Capital Markets at Deephaven, a leading non-QM lender based in Charlotte.

He joined the company six years ago and was previously Vice President, Capital Markets.

In his new position, he is charged with driving the growth and profitability of all Deephaven sourcing channels, including product development and the delivery of non-QM assets into the secondary market.

He is also a key voice in marketing, business development and other company-wide initiatives.

“This promotion recognizes Mack’s talent as a capital markets strategist, as well as his energy and impact. He has been important to Deephaven’s evolution since he joined us six years ago,” said John Keratsis, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“I am excited to be joining the senior team of a true thought leader in the non-agency space,” said Mr. Walker. “There is a sense at Deephaven that the non-QM market, and broader non-agency market as a whole, are poised for a transformation, and it’s gratifying to influence the changes ahead.”

The new Deephaven Senior Vice President holds a B.A. in Finance from Wofford College.

Deephaven is a full service, multi-channel, long-term credit provider in the non-QM space, providing access to financing to millions of underserved customers throughout the U.S. Deephaven was founded in 2012 and led the rebuilding of the non-government mortgage market. Please visit www.deephavenmortgage.com for additional information.