Construction Employment Trails Pre-pandemic Level

By: Staff Report August 24, 2021

Construction employment in June remained below the levels reached before the pre-pandemic peak in February 2020 in 39 states, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government employment data released today. Association officials noted that many construction firms are struggling to cope with supply chain challenges and rising materials prices, which is ...

