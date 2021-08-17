Quantcast
While Sellers Listed More Homes, Sales Lost Momentum in July

By: Staff Report August 17, 2021

Home sales across the Charlotte region, lost momentum in July, falling 10.5 percent below sales a year ago, with 5,189 homes sold, compared to 5,796 homes sold in July 2020. July 2020 was the peak month of sales for the Charlotte region last year and the first month of positive year-over-year sales after a series ...

