Law Firm Carolinas: New Shareholder, Partners, Offices and Lawyers 

Law Firm Carolinas announces the following changes: Harmony Taylor, who is in the Charlotte office and practices community association (HOA and condo) law and civil litigation, has been named a Shareholder. Three attorneys have been named Partners: Joe Thompson, who practices residential and commercial real estate, and David Wilson, who practices North and South Carolina community association (HOA and condo) law, both from the Charlotte office; and Jon Raymer, who practices commercial and residential real estate, from the Greensboro office.

There have also been several recent additions to the firm: Nancy Guyton and Hunt Harris have joined the Wilmington office. Nancy Guyton is a Board Certified Specialist in Residential and Commercial Real Property law and practices residential and commercial real estate as well as community association (HOA and condo) law. Hunt Harris practices residential real estate, community association (HOA and condo) law and civil litigation. Will Rankin has joined the Raleigh office and practices residential and commercial real estate and community association (HOA and condo) law. Andrew Brower and Jonathon Woodruff have joined the Greensboro office. Andrew Brower heads the firm’s Estate Planning & Administration Department (wills, trusts, probate and guardianships). Jonathon Woodruff practices community association law and HOA/condo assessment collections. Brandi Quattlebaum has joined the Charlotte office and practices residential real estate and community association (HOA and condo) law. Grace Berger has joined the firm’s new Columbia, SC, office and practices commercial and residential real estate law.

Two firm offices have relocated to newer, larger spaces. The Wilmington Office has moved to 219 Racine Drive. The Raleigh Office has moved to 3000 Highwoods Boulevard. In addition, the firm has recently announced the opening of a Columbia, South Carolina, office. Managing partner Keith Black states that the firm changes, new attorneys, and office locations position the firm to better serve both existing and future clients.

More information at www.lawfirmcarolinas.com.