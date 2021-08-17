Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Ennico / ENNICO: Buying a Franchise Versus Starting Your Own Business  (access required)

ENNICO: Buying a Franchise Versus Starting Your Own Business  (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico August 17, 2021

 I was recently interviewed on this topic for a major online news magazine. The questions and my answers were as follows: No. 1: Why do many former corporate executives prefer to buy a franchise rather than starting a business from scratch? In three words -- safety, security and support. When you buy a franchise, you are buying ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo