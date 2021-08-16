Five Things Every Buyer Should Know Before the Home Inspection 

By Theresa Staker

Home inspections are an extremely important part of the homebuying process. They give you ample information about your purchase and possible future investments you’ll need to make. These five questions will aid you in having a successful and beneficial home inspection.

Who should I hire to do the home inspection?

You can ask your buyer’s agent to recommend a qualified inspector or do your research and find one yourself. Make sure they are insured and licensed in the state you are purchasing. You also want to find out how long they’ve been in business and what the reviews online from past clients say. Give them a call and make sure they are easy to communicate with and answer any questions you may have.

What is included in the home inspection?

The structural home inspection is only a visual, non-invasive inspection and should include some of the following parts of the home:

Basement, foundation, and crawl space

Roof and exterior

Heating/Cooling

Plumbing and electrical

Doors/Windows

A home inspection is not “one size fits all.” Discuss with your buyers’ agent any additional types of inspections you may need, such as septic, termite, pool, and radon, just to name a few. These are not usually a part of the structural inspection but are just as important when buying a home.

Can I attend the home inspection?

Yes, and you should! Give the home inspector the time they need to complete their inspection first. Usually, you can arrive with your buyer’s agent in the last 30 minutes or so to go over the findings. You will have time to ask questions, check out the location of major systems and shutoffs, and review any other components of the home. If you are unable to attend, you can always review the report and call the inspector with questions.

What if the house “fails” the home inspection?

Houses don’t fail inspection. It is important to remember that a home inspector is there to simply evaluate the home. Even if you’re buying a new home, things will come up. I like to consider the report a homeowners’ manual. It should teach you about the home, as well as show you items that need to be addressed or simply maintained.

5. Will the seller fix everything the home inspector finds?

An inspection report is not a checklist of mandatory repairs. The inspection should give you the real condition of the home. Talk with your buyers’ agent about what items are safety concerns or major defects. Once you’ve reviewed the report together you can make a plan on how to proceed. Note, every state is different so know what the laws are in your specific area.

Theresa is the mother of two boys, Luke and Austin, and absolutely loves living in the south. She has been a resident of North Carolina for over 20 years. Theresa just celebrated her sixth year in business at Keller Williams Ballantyne Area, specializing in residential real estate. She founded The Staker Team in 2017 when her husband, Mark, joined the team. Prior to real estate, Mark was a licensed home inspector. Now he brings that knowledge to help buyers and sellers navigate the homebuying and selling process as a licensed real estate agent. The Staker Team has helped over 130 families in both North and South Carolina. If you have questions or are interested in working with The Staker Team, email Theresa at theresastaker@kw.com.