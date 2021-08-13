Quantcast
U.S. Properties With Foreclosure Filings In First Six Months Of 2021 Hit All-time Low Of 65,082  (access required)

By: Staff Report August 13, 2021

ATTOM, licensor of the nation’s most comprehensive foreclosure data and parent company to RealtyTrac (www.realtytrac.com), the largest online marketplace for foreclosure and distressed properties, today released its Midyear 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows there were a total of 65,082 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — in the first six ...

