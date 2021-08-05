McAlpines Center Getting Makeover; Becoming Destination for Outdoor Events 

Levine Properties has announced that McAlpines Center, located at 8300 Monroe Road, is getting a $2.5 million refresh inside and out, including common areas, signage and landscaping, with an expected completion of first quarter, 2022. The 106-acre McAlpines campus, purchased in 1987, contains eight office buildings totaling approximately 300,000 SF.

“The park-like setting of McAlpines is the perfect place to office,” said Daniel Levine, president of Levine Properties that has been headquartered there for the past 29 years. “A confluence of events has MoRa, the Monroe Road Area in east and Southeast Charlotte, booming from the planned Silver Line Light Rail Extension and an active MoRa neighborhood association to its proximity to Independence and companies exiting other submarkets,” he explained.

As a point of comparison, the South Park average office rent is +/- $32 SF full service. McAlpines is one third less and comes with free parking.

New Office Leasing Team

Currently 70% occupied, Stream Realty’s Bob Boykin and Alex Olofson have just been hired to lease 87,000 SF of available office space throughout the property. The tenant list ranges from CEENTA and Charlotte Radiology’s medical back offices to Charlotte Works, sports teams like the Charlotte Eagles and a variety of professional services firms.

“We’re looking forward to working alongside Levine Properties to reintroduce McAlpines to the market and welcome new tenants to the center,” said Stream Realty Partners Vice President, Bob Boykin.

McAlpines As an Outdoor Event Destination

Aside from the office buildings, The McAlpines Campus is quickly becoming an outdoor special events destination in the post pandemic world. The Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte is hosting a three-show outdoor “Rock the Barn” Summer Series that kicked off July 28 with Rock of Ages and runs through Oct. 31. Also, the Charlotte Symphony and Levine Children’s Hospital will host a tented fundraiser there in September. Down Monroe, at the Embrace statue, the MoRa Neighborhood Association is hosting “Thursdays Live” presented by Edge City Brewery from June through October.

Levine says they are getting a lot of calls from event planners and non-profit organizations that traditionally hold indoor galas, but want a more casual outdoor event coming out of COVID. Levine Properties’ agency partner, BRANSTORM PR, is marketing the outdoor event space at both McAlpines and Uptown’s First Ward Field.