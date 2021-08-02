Quantcast
NOVAK: #MeToo Wasn't Enough

By: Lindsey Novak August 2, 2021

         The #MeToo movement outed only the top guilty parties, but the entertainment industry is filled with similar expectations of newbies and up-and-coming actors, alleges a woman who wanted nothing but to write film scripts until she discovered the extras that were expected of her.         As a highly attractive young woman with ...

