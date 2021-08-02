Quantcast
By: Staff Report August 2, 2021

New Branch Real Estate Advisors, a commercial real estate company that provides brokerage and property management services, was named the leasing agent and property manager for Springs Business Park (Springs), a 15-acre flex industrial business park that is being developed in Concord. Springs is the latest property in New Branch’s portfolio of industrial and business ...

