Harry's Grille & Tavern Plans to Open Second Charlotte Location

By: Staff Report August 2, 2021

Harry’s Grille & Tavern, a full-service upscale casual restaurant, has signed a lease at Quail Corners Shopping Center for their second location. The original is located in Steele Creek in the master-planned development of Ayrsley Town Center.   Harry’s Grille & Tavern will feature hand crafted cocktails, a creative wine list and fresh innovative menu choices such ...

