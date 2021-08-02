Quantcast
Construction Employment Declines In 40 States Between April And May

By: Scott Baughman August 2, 2021

Construction employment in May remained below the April level in 40 states and the District of Columbia, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government employment data released today. Association officials said skyrocketing materials prices and excessive delays in receiving key construction supplies were holding back the industry’s recovery.  “Today’s numbers show that ...

