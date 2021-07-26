Quantcast
Housing Gains Could Grow Black Wealth More Than $500 Billion in a Decade

By: Staff Report July 26, 2021

Incremental increases in homeownership rates and home values among Black households would help shrink the current $3 trillion racial wealth gap by hundreds of billions of dollars over the next decade, according to a new Zillow analysis.  Today’s typical Black household has only about 23% of the wealth of a typical white household, down from 34.6% before ...

