Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Fannie Mae Earns Seventh Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Award  (access required)

Fannie Mae Earns Seventh Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Award  (access required)

By: Staff Report July 13, 2021

Fannie Mae is proud to announce that it has received the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy. This is the seventh consecutive year Fannie Mae's Multifamily business has been acknowledged for its outstanding contributions to increasing adoption of energy-efficiency ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo