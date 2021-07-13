Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / 1 in 5 Americans Believes Climate Change Is Hurting Home Values In Their Area  (access required)

1 in 5 Americans Believes Climate Change Is Hurting Home Values In Their Area  (access required)

By: Staff Report July 13, 2021

One in five Americans (21%) believes the increasing frequency or intensity of natural disasters, extreme temperatures and/or rising sea levels are hurting home values in their area, according to a new survey featured in a report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. A comparable share—23%—expect one or more of these factors to hurt local housing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo