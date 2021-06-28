Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Want to Sell Your Home for More Money? List in the Middle of the Week.  (access required)

Want to Sell Your Home for More Money? List in the Middle of the Week.  (access required)

By: Staff Report June 28, 2021

Homes listed for sale midweek sell for an average of $1,700 more than homes listed on the weekend, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. This is based on a Redfin analysis of how much homes sold above their list price from July 2020 through February 2021, both nationwide and by metro.    "Because the market is so ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo