Property Taxes Levied On Single Family Homes Up 5.4 Percent In 2020, To More Than $323 Billion  (access required)

By: Staff Report June 28, 2021

ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation's premier property database, today released its 2020 property tax analysis for almost 87 million U.S. single family homes, which shows that $323 billion in property taxes were levied on single-family homes in 2020, up 5.4 percent from $306.4 billion in 2019. The average tax on single-family homes in the U.S. in 2020 ...

