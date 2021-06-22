Quantcast
By: Staff Report June 22, 2021

The construction industry may not appear to be an obvious target for cybercrime, but it garners unwanted online attention just like other sectors. According to the Cost of Data Breach Report 2020 by IBM, the average cost of a data breach in the industrial sector was $4.99 million.  GlobalData, a data research company, predicts that the industrial ...

