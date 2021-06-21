Top 3 Benchmarks to Consider Before Buying Your Own Commercial Building

By Ken Peterson, CKD

Business owners everywhere dream about owning their own building. In fact, it is a very reasonable wish. No more rent payments or rent increases. No more landlords or necessary plumbing repairs that keep getting delayed. Not to mention the equity built as the business grows. Imagine if you could also rent out some units in that building to other businesses. You would be able to make money instead of putting all your money toward monthly mortgage payments.

It appears to be a win-win situation for the business. But before applying for that loan, making an offer on a building, and embarking on a big (and scary) financial journey, you should keep in mind that owning a commercial building has its disadvantages, too. It can lead to owner rationalizations that trump smart business decisions.

If you are seriously considering buying your own commercial space, take a moment to think about these three important business aspects before pulling that trigger:

1. Operational Inflexibility

Markets are volatile and can shift over time. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic is an example of how a global public health crisis can impact businesses and local markets. Commercial real estate across Charlotte was hit by the pandemic, and while local analysts are confident, the scenario will not be restored to pre-pandemic after the recovery.

Charlotte’s robust commercial real estate market gives us confidence, but as a business owner you should be cautious as we recover from the devastating economic effects of the pandemic. When you own a building, you may not be as likely to make a necessary strategic move if you are locked into a specific commercial space that you own.

I have recently met with an East Coast dealer who never fully regained his sales volume after the 1990-1991 recession. The enormity of that challenge forced him to face a reality that he had avoided for several years; namely, that his market had shifted 30-40 miles to the west, and he should have relocated the business with it. This owner had rationalized this decision on the pretext that:

(a) He had too large an investment in the current building and showroom to relocate.

(b) It would be too time-consuming and too costly to relocate.

(c) It would probably take another 1-2 years to sell the commercial property.

(d) The right marketing strategy would attract new business to achieve his peak sales volume.

2. Lack of Liquidity

There is the lack of mobility, but also the lack of liquidity. Let’s say you bought a commercial building for $500,000 with a $100,000 deposit. Then a recession sets in within a year or two, and sales start running about 15% below the norm for six months. Suddenly, the weaker cash flow starts making it difficult for you to meet your vendor obligations on time.

Sure, you can always cut back on advertising and lay off staff people, but most successful remodeling and contracting business owners agree that these two areas are the “muscle” in their operations. If you think about it, maintaining their marketing budget and retaining their most effective employees is how successful businesspeople gain market share during a recession.

A successful business can be an engine for wealth, but that engine needs fuel to keep producing profits. One element of that fuel is cash. In good times, customer deposits provide the necessary cash for working capital. In bad times, owners need a liquid reserve of at least 12 months of fixed overhead expenses (including owner’s market-rate salary) that can be tapped to keep the engine running. It is because buildings are not liquid that we at SEN Design Group recommend alternate investment strategies for most dealers.

3. Knowing When to Buy

A business owner/dealer is in a good position to purchase commercial property after having been successful in parking 12 months of operating expenses in a liquid portfolio and delivering an excellent annual return. At this point, if you still want to own your own building, I recommend following these steps to ensure your business’ financial health:

1. Establish a separate company that would purchase and own the commercial property.

2. Document a formal 5-year lease with between the two businesses, one that would pay rent to the other.

3. Stipulate a market-rate monthly rent and a 2-3% annual escalator. This legal structure protects your personal assets (the building) from lawsuits that might be leveled at your business. After all, we do live in a highly litigious society so taking this action makes good business sense.

In a Nutshell

Many business owners and dealers have outstanding instincts and skills, but it takes financial literacy and key benchmarks to successfully make big business decisions such as purchasing commercial space.

Ken Peterson, CKD has over 50 years of experience as a business consultant, business/sales trainer, conference speaker, and trade magazine columnist. He spent most of his career focused on the kitchen and bath industry, including 23 of those years as a sales designer and president of Signature Kitchen & Bath, Inc. Over the course of five decades, Ken pioneered new, faster ways to grow businesses and launched the Charlotte-based SEN Design Group, the kitchen and bath industry’s first buying group. Today, SEN Design Group counts nearly 200 members from coast-to-coast, as well as 50+ of the industry’s leading manufacturers as vendor partners. He lives in Charlotte with his wife Barbara.