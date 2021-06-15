Quantcast
U.S. Foreclosure Activity Sees An Uptick In February 2021, But Still Down Significantly From Last Year  (access required)

By: Staff Report June 15, 2021

ATTOM Data Solutions, has released its February 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows there were a total of 11,281 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — up 16 percent from a month ago but down 77 percent from a year ago.  “Extensions to the Federal Government’s foreclosure moratorium and CARES Act mortgage ...

