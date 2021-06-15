Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Soaring Materials Costs, Supply-chain Problems & Project Cancellations Continue To Impact Construction Industry One Year Into Pandemic  (access required)

Soaring Materials Costs, Supply-chain Problems & Project Cancellations Continue To Impact Construction Industry One Year Into Pandemic  (access required)

By: Staff Report June 15, 2021

One year after the pandemic struck, construction firms are experiencing soaring materials costs, widespread supply-chain problems, and continuing project deferrals and cancellations, according to a new survey that the Associated General Contractors of America released today. Association officials urged Congress and the Biden administration to take steps to eliminate tariffs on key materials, address shipping backups and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo