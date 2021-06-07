Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Ennico / ENNICO: Should You Hire a Contract Manufacturer?  (access required)

ENNICO: Should You Hire a Contract Manufacturer?  (access required)

By: Cliff Ennico June 7, 2021

         "I'm a retired engineer who is spending his Golden Years designing new household products.         "I've obtained several patents for my inventions but haven't yet done anything with them. I've started getting emails from companies offering to take my patents and develop them into marketable products.         "The offers are tempting and appear ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo