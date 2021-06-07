Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Employees of Small Businesses Stand to Benefit from the Positive Trend in Both Wages and Hours Worked in 2021  (access required)

Employees of Small Businesses Stand to Benefit from the Positive Trend in Both Wages and Hours Worked in 2021  (access required)

By: Staff Report June 7, 2021

The latest Paychex | IHS Markit Business Employment Watch shows that small business hiring held mostly steady in February. The Small Business Jobs Index moderated -0.03 percent to 93.97. Wages are trending in a positive direction to begin 2021. Both hourly earnings and weekly hours worked had two consecutive months of growth. Hourly earnings growth increased to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo