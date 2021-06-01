Quantcast
The Fulcrum in South End to Begin Demo of the Site

Future development launches a new marketing campaign for their 1- and 2-bedroom condos 

By: Staff Report June 1, 2021

Fulcrum, Charlotte’s newest real estate development company, has announced a new marketing campaign for its first project, The Fulcrum, in Charlotte’s South End. Simultaneously, the company is announcing they will start demolition of the site between the middle and end of February and will move to groundbreaking soon thereafter. The property’s units will also now be ...

