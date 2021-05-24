Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Construction employment in april remains below pre-pandemic peak   (access required)

Construction employment in april remains below pre-pandemic peak   (access required)

Texas and Louisiana Have Worst Job Losses Since February 2020, While Utah and Idaho Top Gainers; Illinois and New Hampshire Add the Most in April, as Texas and Iowa Posts Biggest Monthly Losses 

By: Staff Report May 24, 2021

Construction employment in April remained below the pre-pandemic high set in February 2020 in 36 states and the District of Columbia, despite increases from March to April in 26 states, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government employment data released today. Association officials said that the sector’s recovery was being undermined ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo